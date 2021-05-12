Earnings results for Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91.

Thryv last released its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $3.05. The firm earned $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thryv has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Thryv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Thryv will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Thryv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.38%. The high price target for THRY is $38.00 and the low price target for THRY is $38.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv does not currently pay a dividend. Thryv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

In the past three months, Thryv insiders have sold 352.23% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $3,734,000.00 in company stock and sold $16,886,415.00 in company stock. 62.39% of the stock of Thryv is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY



Earnings for Thryv are expected to grow by 109.93% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $3.17 per share.

