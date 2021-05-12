Earnings results for TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

TORM last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter. TORM has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6. TORM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TORM in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for TORM.

Dividend Strength: TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.54%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TORM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

In the past three months, TORM insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 74.86% of the stock of TORM is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD



The P/E ratio of TORM is 4.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.59. The P/E ratio of TORM is 4.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 29.73. TORM has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here