Earnings results for ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

Analyst Opinion on ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ToughBuilt Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 188.60%. The high price target for TBLT is $2.00 and the low price target for TBLT is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries does not currently pay a dividend. ToughBuilt Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

In the past three months, ToughBuilt Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.58% of the stock of ToughBuilt Industries is held by insiders. Only 2.77% of the stock of ToughBuilt Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT



The P/E ratio of ToughBuilt Industries is -0.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ToughBuilt Industries is -0.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

