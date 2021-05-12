Earnings results for Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13.

Trean Insurance Group last announced its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Trean Insurance Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Trean Insurance Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Trean Insurance Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trean Insurance Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.86%. The high price target for TIG is $21.00 and the low price target for TIG is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trean Insurance Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.33, Trean Insurance Group has a forecasted upside of 10.9% from its current price of $17.44. Trean Insurance Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group does not currently pay a dividend. Trean Insurance Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

In the past three months, Trean Insurance Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.26% of the stock of Trean Insurance Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG



Earnings for Trean Insurance Group are expected to grow by 46.03% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.92 per share.

