Earnings results for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.79.

UroGen Pharma last released its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. UroGen Pharma has generated ($5.12) earnings per share over the last year. UroGen Pharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. UroGen Pharma will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UroGen Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 125.13%. The high price target for URGN is $50.00 and the low price target for URGN is $26.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UroGen Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.50, UroGen Pharma has a forecasted upside of 125.1% from its current price of $17.99. UroGen Pharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. UroGen Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

In the past three months, UroGen Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,747.00 in company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of UroGen Pharma is held by insiders. 71.60% of the stock of UroGen Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN



Earnings for UroGen Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.92) to ($4.46) per share. The P/E ratio of UroGen Pharma is -2.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of UroGen Pharma is -2.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. UroGen Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

