Earnings results for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Utz Brands last announced its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The company earned $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million. Utz Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Utz Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Utz Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Utz Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.95, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.70%. The high price target for UTZ is $30.00 and the low price target for UTZ is $18.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Utz Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.95, Utz Brands has a forecasted downside of 2.7% from its current price of $26.67. Utz Brands has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands has a dividend yield of 0.74%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Utz Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Utz Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.71% next year. This indicates that Utz Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

In the past three months, Utz Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.61% of the stock of Utz Brands is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ



Earnings for Utz Brands are expected to grow by 47.37% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.56 per share. Utz Brands has a P/B Ratio of 3.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

