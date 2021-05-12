Earnings results for VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

VAALCO Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. VAALCO Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. VAALCO Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VAALCO Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.09%. The high price target for EGY is $4.00 and the low price target for EGY is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

VAALCO Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, VAALCO Energy has a forecasted upside of 52.1% from its current price of $2.63. VAALCO Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy does not currently pay a dividend. VAALCO Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

In the past three months, VAALCO Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of VAALCO Energy is held by insiders. 42.79% of the stock of VAALCO Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY



The P/E ratio of VAALCO Energy is -3.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of VAALCO Energy is -3.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VAALCO Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

