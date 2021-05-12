Earnings results for Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05.

Vertex last posted its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm earned $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vertex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Vertex will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vertex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.84%. The high price target for VERX is $35.00 and the low price target for VERX is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vertex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.70, Vertex has a forecasted upside of 73.8% from its current price of $17.66. Vertex has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex does not currently pay a dividend. Vertex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

In the past three months, Vertex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.99% of the stock of Vertex is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX



Earnings for Vertex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.71) to $0.25 per share.

More latest stories: here