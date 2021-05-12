Earnings results for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09.

Viant Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on March 21st, 2021. The reported $12.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.52 by $2.34. The business earned $39.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. Viant Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Viant Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Viant Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viant Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 100.05%. The high price target for DSP is $65.00 and the low price target for DSP is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Viant Technology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.33, Viant Technology has a forecasted upside of 100.0% from its current price of $28.66. Viant Technology has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Viant Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

In the past three months, Viant Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP



More latest stories: here