Earnings results for Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.77.

Vivint Smart Home last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The business earned $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.87 million. Vivint Smart Home has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.3. Vivint Smart Home has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Vivint Smart Home will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vivint Smart Home in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 137.23%. The high price target for VVNT is $34.00 and the low price target for VVNT is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vivint Smart Home has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, Vivint Smart Home has a forecasted upside of 137.2% from its current price of $10.96. Vivint Smart Home has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home does not currently pay a dividend. Vivint Smart Home does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

In the past three months, Vivint Smart Home insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Vivint Smart Home is held by insiders. 78.83% of the stock of Vivint Smart Home is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT



Earnings for Vivint Smart Home are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.21) to ($1.73) per share. The P/E ratio of Vivint Smart Home is 78.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.60. The P/E ratio of Vivint Smart Home is 78.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.02. Vivint Smart Home has a P/B Ratio of 137.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here