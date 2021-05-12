Earnings results for VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRX Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

VolitionRx last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 21st, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. VolitionRx has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year. VolitionRx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. VolitionRx will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VolitionRx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 172.28%. The high price target for VNRX is $10.00 and the low price target for VNRX is $7.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VolitionRx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.25, VolitionRx has a forecasted upside of 172.3% from its current price of $3.03. VolitionRx has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx does not currently pay a dividend. VolitionRx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

In the past three months, VolitionRx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.60% of the stock of VolitionRx is held by insiders. Only 14.19% of the stock of VolitionRx is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX



Earnings for VolitionRx are expected to remain at ($0.44) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of VolitionRx is -6.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of VolitionRx is -6.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VolitionRx has a P/B Ratio of 8.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

