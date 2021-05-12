Earnings results for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Voyager Therapeutics last released its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics has generated ($1.21) earnings per share over the last year. Voyager Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Voyager Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 195.29%. The high price target for VYGR is $18.00 and the low price target for VYGR is $6.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Voyager Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.14, Voyager Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 195.3% from its current price of $4.11. Voyager Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Voyager Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

In the past three months, Voyager Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.90% of the stock of Voyager Therapeutics is held by insiders. 78.79% of the stock of Voyager Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR



Earnings for Voyager Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.84) to ($2.56) per share. The P/E ratio of Voyager Therapeutics is -2.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Voyager Therapeutics is -2.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Voyager Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

