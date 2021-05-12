Earnings results for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.38.

Wave Life Sciences last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business earned $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Wave Life Sciences has generated ($5.72) earnings per share over the last year. Wave Life Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Wave Life Sciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wave Life Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 103.10%. The high price target for WVE is $20.00 and the low price target for WVE is $7.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Wave Life Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

In the past three months, Wave Life Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.20% of the stock of Wave Life Sciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 80.67% of the stock of Wave Life Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE



Earnings for Wave Life Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.90) to ($1.80) per share. The P/E ratio of Wave Life Sciences is -1.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Wave Life Sciences is -1.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Wave Life Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 3.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

