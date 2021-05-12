Earnings results for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.89.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company earned $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.81) earnings per share over the last year. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Xeris Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 280.12%. The high price target for XERS is $15.00 and the low price target for XERS is $10.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 280.1% from its current price of $3.42. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Xeris Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

In the past three months, Xeris Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $40,700.00 in company stock. Only 6.12% of the stock of Xeris Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 69.33% of the stock of Xeris Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS



Earnings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.57) to ($1.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals is -0.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals is -0.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 6.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

