Earnings results for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

XPeng last released its earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Its revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. XPeng has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. XPeng has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. XPeng will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XPeng in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 114.20%. The high price target for XPEV is $70.00 and the low price target for XPEV is $34.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

XPeng has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.40, XPeng has a forecasted upside of 114.2% from its current price of $24.93. XPeng has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng does not currently pay a dividend. XPeng does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

In the past three months, XPeng insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV



Earnings for XPeng are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.82) to ($0.47) per share.

