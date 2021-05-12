Earnings results for YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

YETI last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm earned $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.2. YETI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. YETI will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on YETI (NYSE:YETI)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for YETI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.77%. The high price target for YETI is $115.00 and the low price target for YETI is $40.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

YETI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.86, YETI has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $87.53. YETI has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI does not currently pay a dividend. YETI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: YETI (NYSE:YETI)

In the past three months, YETI insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,525,142.00 in company stock. Only 10.70% of the stock of YETI is held by insiders. 93.49% of the stock of YETI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of YETI (NYSE:YETI



Earnings for YETI are expected to grow by 20.44% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.65 per share. The P/E ratio of YETI is 112.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.60. The P/E ratio of YETI is 112.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.86. YETI has a PEG Ratio of 2.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. YETI has a P/B Ratio of 61.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

