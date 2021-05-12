Earnings results for Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Zovio last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. Zovio has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year. Zovio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Zovio will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zovio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 158.11%. The high price target for ZVO is $10.00 and the low price target for ZVO is $7.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zovio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.75, Zovio has a forecasted upside of 158.1% from its current price of $3.39. Zovio has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio does not currently pay a dividend. Zovio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

In the past three months, Zovio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.40% of the stock of Zovio is held by insiders. 55.99% of the stock of Zovio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO



Earnings for Zovio are expected to grow by 162.50% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Zovio is -4.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zovio is -4.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zovio has a PEG Ratio of 1.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Zovio has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

