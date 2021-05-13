Earnings results for Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

Acer Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Acer Therapeutics has generated ($2.91) earnings per share over the last year. Acer Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acer Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 270.37%. The high price target for ACER is $10.00 and the low price target for ACER is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Acer Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

In the past three months, Acer Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.90% of the stock of Acer Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 15.64% of the stock of Acer Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER



Earnings for Acer Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.97) to ($1.65) per share. The P/E ratio of Acer Therapeutics is -1.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Acer Therapeutics is -1.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Acer Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

