Earnings results for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 166.99%. The high price target for ARPO is $4.00 and the low price target for ARPO is $1.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.75, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 167.0% from its current price of $1.03. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

In the past three months, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.10% of the stock of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 34.53% of the stock of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO



Earnings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.14) to ($0.57) per share. The P/E ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is -10.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is -10.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

