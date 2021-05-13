Earnings results for AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

AgroFresh Solutions last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.83 million. AgroFresh Solutions has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year. AgroFresh Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. AgroFresh Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 121.71%. The high price target for AGFS is $6.00 and the low price target for AGFS is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. AgroFresh Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

In the past three months, AgroFresh Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of AgroFresh Solutions is held by insiders. 72.99% of the stock of AgroFresh Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS



Earnings for AgroFresh Solutions are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.44) per share. The P/E ratio of AgroFresh Solutions is -1.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AgroFresh Solutions is -1.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AgroFresh Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 0.33. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

