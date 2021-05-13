Earnings results for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Applied DNA Sciences has generated ($3.32) earnings per share over the last year. Applied DNA Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Applied DNA Sciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied DNA Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 189.86%. The high price target for APDN is $24.00 and the low price target for APDN is $13.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Applied DNA Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

In the past three months, Applied DNA Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Applied DNA Sciences is held by insiders. Only 7.04% of the stock of Applied DNA Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN



The P/E ratio of Applied DNA Sciences is -1.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Applied DNA Sciences is -1.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Applied DNA Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 6.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

