Earnings results for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE is expected* to report earnings on 05/14/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.06.

argenx last posted its earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.64. The firm earned $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. argenx has generated ($4.73) earnings per share over the last year. argenx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 14th, 2021. argenx will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 14th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for argenx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $297.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.36%. The high price target for ARGX is $430.00 and the low price target for ARGX is $160.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

argenx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $297.88, argenx has a forecasted upside of 15.4% from its current price of $258.21. argenx has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx does not currently pay a dividend. argenx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

In the past three months, argenx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.21% of the stock of argenx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX



Earnings for argenx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($12.48) to ($13.43) per share. The P/E ratio of argenx is -54.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of argenx is -54.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. argenx has a P/B Ratio of 8.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

