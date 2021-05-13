Earnings results for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

aTyr Pharma last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma has generated ($7.03) earnings per share over the last year. aTyr Pharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. aTyr Pharma will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for aTyr Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 322.08%. The high price target for LIFE is $20.00 and the low price target for LIFE is $13.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

aTyr Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.25, aTyr Pharma has a forecasted upside of 322.1% from its current price of $3.85. aTyr Pharma has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. aTyr Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

In the past three months, aTyr Pharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.44% of the stock of aTyr Pharma is held by insiders. 55.82% of the stock of aTyr Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE



Earnings for aTyr Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.14) to ($2.47) per share. The P/E ratio of aTyr Pharma is -1.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of aTyr Pharma is -1.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. aTyr Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

