Biolase, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

BIOLASE last released its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter. BIOLASE has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year. BIOLASE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. BIOLASE will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BIOLASE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 153.26%. The high price target for BIOL is $2.00 and the low price target for BIOL is $1.15. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BIOLASE has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $1.58, BIOLASE has a forecasted upside of 153.3% from its current price of $0.62.

Dividend Strength: BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE does not currently pay a dividend. BIOLASE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

In the past three months, BIOLASE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.19% of the stock of BIOLASE is held by insiders. Only 5.52% of the stock of BIOLASE is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)



Earnings for BIOLASE are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.13) per share. The P/E ratio of BIOLASE is -0.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BIOLASE is -0.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BIOLASE has a P/B Ratio of 62.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

