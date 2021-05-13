Earnings results for Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Boxlight last released its quarterly earnings results on March 25th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm earned $31.86 million during the quarter. Boxlight has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year. Boxlight has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Boxlight will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boxlight in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 137.13%. The high price target for BOXL is $6.00 and the low price target for BOXL is $5.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight does not currently pay a dividend. Boxlight does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

In the past three months, Boxlight insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.27% of the stock of Boxlight is held by insiders. Only 7.98% of the stock of Boxlight is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL



Earnings for Boxlight are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Boxlight is -3.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

