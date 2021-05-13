Earnings results for Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Brickell Biotech last released its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 million. Brickell Biotech has generated ($5.11) earnings per share over the last year. Brickell Biotech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Brickell Biotech will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brickell Biotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 503.67%. The high price target for BBI is $6.00 and the low price target for BBI is $5.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brickell Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Brickell Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Brickell Biotech insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $118,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 10.30% of the stock of Brickell Biotech is held by insiders. Only 5.93% of the stock of Brickell Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings for Brickell Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Brickell Biotech is -0.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Brickell Biotech is -0.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brickell Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

