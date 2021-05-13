Earnings results for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Capricor Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Capricor Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Capricor Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capricor Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 239.94%. The high price target for CAPR is $12.00 and the low price target for CAPR is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Capricor Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

In the past three months, Capricor Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of Capricor Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 6.09% of the stock of Capricor Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR



The P/E ratio of Capricor Therapeutics is -3.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Capricor Therapeutics is -3.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Capricor Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

