Earnings results for Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/14/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Celsion last issued its earnings results on March 18th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year. Celsion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 14th, 2021. Celsion will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 14th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Celsion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 292.16%. The high price target for CLSN is $4.00 and the low price target for CLSN is $4.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Celsion has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Celsion has a forecasted upside of 292.2% from its current price of $1.02. Celsion has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion does not currently pay a dividend. Celsion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

In the past three months, Celsion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.49% of the stock of Celsion is held by insiders. Only 13.73% of the stock of Celsion is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN



Earnings for Celsion are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.35) per share. The P/E ratio of Celsion is -1.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Celsion is -1.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Celsion has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

