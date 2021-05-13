Earnings results for Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Cocrystal Pharma last posted its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business earned $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Cocrystal Pharma has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year. Cocrystal Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cocrystal Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 305.98%. The high price target for COCP is $5.00 and the low price target for COCP is $4.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Cocrystal Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

In the past three months, Cocrystal Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,696,250.00 in company stock. Only 10.80% of the stock of Cocrystal Pharma is held by insiders. Only 18.71% of the stock of Cocrystal Pharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP



Earnings for Cocrystal Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Cocrystal Pharma is -0.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cocrystal Pharma is -0.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cocrystal Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

