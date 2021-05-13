Earnings results for Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

Creative Realities last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $4.99 million during the quarter. Creative Realities has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Creative Realities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Creative Realities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 309.84%. The high price target for CREX is $5.00 and the low price target for CREX is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Creative Realities has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Creative Realities has a forecasted upside of 309.8% from its current price of $1.22. Creative Realities has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities does not currently pay a dividend. Creative Realities does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

In the past three months, Creative Realities insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.71% of the stock of Creative Realities is held by insiders. Only 11.54% of the stock of Creative Realities is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX



The P/E ratio of Creative Realities is -0.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Creative Realities is -0.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Creative Realities has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here