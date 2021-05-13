Earnings results for CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

CynergisTek, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

CynergisTek last announced its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter. CynergisTek has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CynergisTek has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. CynergisTek will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CynergisTek in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

CynergisTek does not currently pay a dividend. CynergisTek does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

In the past three months, CynergisTek insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.00% of the stock of CynergisTek is held by insiders. Only 20.86% of the stock of CynergisTek is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK



CynergisTek has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

