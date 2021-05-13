Earnings results for Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Dare Bioscience, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Daré Bioscience last released its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Daré Bioscience has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year. Daré Bioscience has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Daré Bioscience will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Daré Bioscience in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 281.68%. The high price target for DARE is $9.00 and the low price target for DARE is $3.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Daré Bioscience has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Daré Bioscience has a forecasted upside of 281.7% from its current price of $1.31. Daré Bioscience has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. Daré Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

In the past three months, Daré Bioscience insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.90% of the stock of Daré Bioscience is held by insiders. Only 5.33% of the stock of Daré Bioscience is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE



Earnings for Daré Bioscience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.70) per share. The P/E ratio of Daré Bioscience is -1.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Daré Bioscience has a P/B Ratio of 65.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

