Earnings results for Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.78.

Analyst Opinion on Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Document Security Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 409.09%. The high price target for DSS is $14.00 and the low price target for DSS is $14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Document Security Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

In the past three months, Document Security Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.40% of the stock of Document Security Systems is held by insiders. Only 3.52% of the stock of Document Security Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS



Earnings for Document Security Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.67) to ($0.82) per share. The P/E ratio of Document Security Systems is -0.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Document Security Systems is -0.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Document Security Systems has a P/B Ratio of 0.27. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

