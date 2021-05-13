Earnings results for Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Dynatronics last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. Dynatronics has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year. Dynatronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dynatronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.24%. The high price target for DYNT is $2.00 and the low price target for DYNT is $1.30. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dynatronics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.65, Dynatronics has a forecasted upside of 42.2% from its current price of $1.16. Dynatronics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dynatronics does not currently pay a dividend. Dynatronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Dynatronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Dynatronics is held by insiders. Only 7.52% of the stock of Dynatronics is held by institutions.

Earnings for Dynatronics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Dynatronics is -2.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dynatronics is -2.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dynatronics has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

