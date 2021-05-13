Earnings results for Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-8.45.

Analyst Opinion on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 200.52%. The high price target for ELDN is $33.00 and the low price target for ELDN is $25.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 200.5% from its current price of $9.65. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Eledon Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

In the past three months, Eledon Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Eledon Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN



Earnings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($18.31) to ($24.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Eledon Pharmaceuticals is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eledon Pharmaceuticals is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

