Earnings results for Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Energy Focus last issued its earnings data on March 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm earned $3.75 million during the quarter. Energy Focus has generated ($3.00) earnings per share over the last year. Energy Focus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Energy Focus will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Energy Focus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 235.37%. The high price target for EFOI is $13.75 and the low price target for EFOI is $13.75. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus does not currently pay a dividend. Energy Focus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

In the past three months, Energy Focus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.50% of the stock of Energy Focus is held by insiders. Only 8.89% of the stock of Energy Focus is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI



The P/E ratio of Energy Focus is -1.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Energy Focus is -1.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Energy Focus has a P/B Ratio of 2.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

