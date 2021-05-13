Earnings results for Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

ENSERVCO Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.75.

Enservco last released its quarterly earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company earned $2.39 million during the quarter. Enservco has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Enservco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Enservco will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enservco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 475.40%. The high price target for ENSV is $7.25 and the low price target for ENSV is $7.25. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco does not currently pay a dividend. Enservco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

In the past three months, Enservco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.70% of the stock of Enservco is held by insiders. 57.54% of the stock of Enservco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV



The P/E ratio of Enservco is -1.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Enservco is -1.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

