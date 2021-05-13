Earnings results for Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flexible Solutions International in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International does not currently pay a dividend. Flexible Solutions International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

In the past three months, Flexible Solutions International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.30% of the stock of Flexible Solutions International is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 7.19% of the stock of Flexible Solutions International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI



Earnings for Flexible Solutions International are expected to grow by 17.24% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Flexible Solutions International is 11.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Flexible Solutions International is 11.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 31.35. Flexible Solutions International has a P/B Ratio of 1.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here