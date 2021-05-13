Earnings results for Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.78.

Flux Power last issued its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm earned $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Flux Power has generated ($2.80) earnings per share over the last year. Flux Power has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Flux Power will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flux Power in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.48%. The high price target for FLUX is $13.00 and the low price target for FLUX is $13.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power does not currently pay a dividend. Flux Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

In the past three months, Flux Power insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $690,058.00 in company stock. 71.19% of the stock of Flux Power is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.37% of the stock of Flux Power is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX



Earnings for Flux Power are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.10) to ($0.92) per share. The P/E ratio of Flux Power is -3.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Flux Power is -3.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

