Earnings results for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Galmed Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 652.82%. The high price target for GLMD is $33.00 and the low price target for GLMD is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.14, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 652.8% from its current price of $2.41. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Galmed Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

In the past three months, Galmed Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.53% of the stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.27) to ($1.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals is -1.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals is -1.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

