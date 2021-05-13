Earnings results for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.2.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics last released its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has generated ($7.65) earnings per share over the last year. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. HTG Molecular Diagnostics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 75.43%. The high price target for HTGM is $1.00 and the low price target for HTGM is $1.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics does not currently pay a dividend. HTG Molecular Diagnostics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

In the past three months, HTG Molecular Diagnostics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of HTG Molecular Diagnostics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM



Earnings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.72) to ($2.85) per share. The P/E ratio of HTG Molecular Diagnostics is -1.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HTG Molecular Diagnostics is -1.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

