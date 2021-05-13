Earnings results for Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Ideal Power last issued its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Ideal Power has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ideal Power has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Ideal Power will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ideal Power in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 305.21%. The high price target for IPWR is $28.00 and the low price target for IPWR is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ideal Power has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power does not currently pay a dividend. Ideal Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

In the past three months, Ideal Power insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.31% of the stock of Ideal Power is held by insiders. Only 16.09% of the stock of Ideal Power is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR



The P/E ratio of Ideal Power is -3.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ideal Power is -3.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ideal Power has a P/B Ratio of 3.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

