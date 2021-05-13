Earnings results for IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

IMAC last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm earned $3.46 million during the quarter. IMAC has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. IMAC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IMAC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.42%. The high price target for IMAC is $2.35 and the low price target for IMAC is $2.35. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IMAC has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.35, IMAC has a forecasted upside of 42.4% from its current price of $1.65. IMAC has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC does not currently pay a dividend. IMAC does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

In the past three months, IMAC insiders have sold 51,932.52% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,230.00 in company stock and sold $640,000.00 in company stock. Only 21.30% of the stock of IMAC is held by insiders. Only 1.32% of the stock of IMAC is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of IMAC is -2.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IMAC is -2.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IMAC has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

