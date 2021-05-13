Earnings results for InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24.

InMed Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. InMed Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. InMed Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. InMed Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for InMed Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 226.70%. The high price target for INM is $11.50 and the low price target for INM is $11.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

InMed Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, InMed Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 226.7% from its current price of $3.52. InMed Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. InMed Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

In the past three months, InMed Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM



Earnings for InMed Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.31) to ($1.39) per share.

