Inuvo, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Inuvo last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Inuvo has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Inuvo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Inuvo will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inuvo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 162.76%. The high price target for INUV is $3.00 and the low price target for INUV is $0.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Inuvo does not currently pay a dividend. Inuvo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Inuvo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $176,158.00 in company stock. Only 10.50% of the stock of Inuvo is held by insiders. Only 17.79% of the stock of Inuvo is held by institutions.

Earnings for Inuvo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Inuvo is -5.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inuvo is -5.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Inuvo has a P/B Ratio of 2.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

