Earnings results for Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Isoray last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Isoray has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Isoray has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Isoray will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Isoray in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.96, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 130.94%. The high price target for ISR is $3.00 and the low price target for ISR is $1.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray does not currently pay a dividend. Isoray does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

In the past three months, Isoray insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.77% of the stock of Isoray is held by insiders. Only 7.67% of the stock of Isoray is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR



Earnings for Isoray are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to ($0.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Isoray is -17.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Isoray is -17.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Isoray has a P/B Ratio of 10.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

