Earnings results for Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/14/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Limbach last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 26th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company earned $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145 million. Limbach has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Limbach has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 14th, 2021. Limbach will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 14th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Limbach in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach does not currently pay a dividend. Limbach does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

In the past three months, Limbach insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.70% of the stock of Limbach is held by insiders. Only 15.99% of the stock of Limbach is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB



Earnings for Limbach are expected to grow by 26.47% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Limbach is 13.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.81. The P/E ratio of Limbach is 13.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.78. Limbach has a PEG Ratio of 1.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Limbach has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

