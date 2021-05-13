Earnings results for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Monopar Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Monopar Therapeutics has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year. Monopar Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monopar Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 488.24%. The high price target for MNPR is $49.00 and the low price target for MNPR is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Monopar Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Monopar Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Monopar Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.40% of the stock of Monopar Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.66% of the stock of Monopar Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings for Monopar Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($1.37) per share. The P/E ratio of Monopar Therapeutics is -7.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Monopar Therapeutics is -7.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Monopar Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

