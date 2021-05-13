Earnings results for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Motus GI last issued its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business earned $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Motus GI has generated ($0.92) earnings per share over the last year. Motus GI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Motus GI will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Motus GI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 135.29%. The high price target for MOTS is $2.60 and the low price target for MOTS is $2.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI does not currently pay a dividend. Motus GI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

In the past three months, Motus GI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.14% of the stock of Motus GI is held by insiders. 38.90% of the stock of Motus GI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS



Earnings for Motus GI are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Motus GI is -1.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Motus GI is -1.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Motus GI has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

