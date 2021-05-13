Earnings results for My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Analyst Opinion on My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for My Size in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.44%. The high price target for MYSZ is $2.00 and the low price target for MYSZ is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

My Size has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, My Size has a forecasted upside of 75.4% from its current price of $1.14. My Size has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size does not currently pay a dividend. My Size does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

In the past three months, My Size insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of My Size is held by insiders. Only 0.72% of the stock of My Size is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ



Earnings for My Size are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.16) to ($1.16) per share. My Size has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

